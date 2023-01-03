Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texoma Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

One Texoma family rang in the New Year in a big way Sunday.
One Texoma family rang in the New Year in a big way Sunday.(Texoma Medical Center)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One Texoma family rang in the New Year in a big way Sunday.

Elleianna Elizabeth, the first baby of 2023 was born at 4:37 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at Texoma Medical Center.

TMC nurses showered the family with a basket full of gifts. TMC volunteers also presented them with a basket and a gift certificate to the TMC Gift Shop.

Meet Baby New Year 2023! Elleianna Elizabeth was born at 4:37 am on Sunday, January 1. Congratulations to her proud...

Posted by Texoma Medical Center on Monday, January 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in a Sherman neighborhood early Tuesday morning that left...
Police investigating Sherman shooting
Chad Hughes, 34, was arrested and charged with evading arrest after he fled the scene of a...
Denison man charged with evading arrest after running from police
A Lindsay man died after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in Garvin County Monday.
Man ejected, killed in Garvin County crash
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A man was shot and killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve.
Man shot, killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Brandi Car, 40, was arrested and charged for her role in the fentanyl overdose death of another...
Healdton woman charged with manslaughter in a fentanyl overdose death
Ada Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.
Man wanted by Ada Police
The city of Bells announced Tuesday that all citizens and businesses in the city are required...
Boil water notice for residents of Bells
The Oklahoma House of Representatives elected Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, as Speaker of the...
McCall elected to fourth term as house speaker