Texoma Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One Texoma family rang in the New Year in a big way Sunday.
Elleianna Elizabeth, the first baby of 2023 was born at 4:37 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at Texoma Medical Center.
TMC nurses showered the family with a basket full of gifts. TMC volunteers also presented them with a basket and a gift certificate to the TMC Gift Shop.
