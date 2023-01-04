Frosty Thursday Morning, 70 Degrees Friday Afternoon

Clear skies and dry air will dominate Texoma skies again tonight with another light freeze, or at least some frost, expected.

Thursday looks to be an absolutely beautiful day for early January; the breakfast-time chill will be replaced by sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees – that’s about 10 degrees above average. Winds will be pleasantly light at 10 mph or so.

Southerly winds kick in Friday at 20 to 30 mph and these will work to make Friday the warmest day of our 7-day forecast with highs around 70 degrees. Expect partly cloudy Friday skies as an upper wave passes. A dry cold front passes Saturday morning returning us to cooler readings, but temperatures are expected to remain above January averages from tomorrow through all of next week.

Rain looks unlikely through the next 7 days.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

