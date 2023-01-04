Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Biden says he intends to visit the US-Mexico border

"We can work together. We can get things done," President Joe Biden said in talking of the...
"We can work together. We can get things done," President Joe Biden said in talking of the success of the infrastructure law on Wednesday.
By SEUNG MIN KIM and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Canada and Mexico.

“That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters during a trip to Kentucky.

That border has seen massive increases in migrants even as a U.S. public health law remains in place that allows American authorities to turn away many people who are seeking asylum in the United States.

It was not immediately clear where along the border Biden would visit. Biden is heading to Mexico City on Monday to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Biden was in Kentucky visiting a highway bridge that is receiving federal dollars under the bipartisan infrastructure law.

"We can work together. We can get things done," President Joe Biden said in talking of the success of the infrastructure law on Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Anthony, 39, (left) and Ryan Edd, 38 were arrested Tuesday evening in connection with...
Two arrested in Sherman shooting
Brandi Car, 40, was arrested and charged for her role in the fentanyl overdose death of another...
Healdton woman charged with manslaughter in a fentanyl overdose death
A man was shot and killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve.
Man shot, killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve
James Phillips was charged with assault after four separate arrests
Grayson County man in jail on four cases of assault
Ada Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.
Man wanted by Ada Police

Latest News

FILE - Cuban flags fly near the U.S. Embassy in Havana.
Facing migration flood, US resumes services at embassy in Cuba
A tow truck driver pulled the same driver out of a ditch twice on the same day in Minneapolis....
California prepares for flooding; Midwest hit with snow, ice
OHP has DUI checkpoints planned at several spots in Oklahoma to crack down on intoxicated...
Oklahoma ENDUI initiative leads to eleven DUI arrests in Ardmore
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Man charged in students’ killings might be headed to Idaho
Four people were rescued after a car plunged off a cliff in California. (KGO)
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff