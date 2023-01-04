Sherman City Council to consider building a new City Hall facility

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Some Sherman leaders think it may be time for a new City Hall.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the city made a request to advertise for the potential contracting opportunity.

For more than 20 years, city hall has operated on Mulberry Street in a building that used to be a post office.

Officials say, now that Sherman’s population is growing, the city needs additional resources and more space.

Sherman’s Community and Support Services Manager, Nate Strauch said, “We have just kind of run out of room for our city facilities at City Hall Downtown. So, one of the things the city has been looking at the past couple of months is kind of a needs assessment of figuring out what is going to get us down the road, what kind of facilities do we need here in Downtown, as well as elsewhere in the city.”

Officials said, if approved, city offices will temporarily move into the old Sherman Police Department building until construction is complete.

