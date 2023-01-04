Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman City Council to consider building a new City Hall facility

City of Sherman wants a new City Hall building
City of Sherman wants a new City Hall building(KXII)
By Kayla Holt
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Some Sherman leaders think it may be time for a new City Hall.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the city made a request to advertise for the potential contracting opportunity.

For more than 20 years, city hall has operated on Mulberry Street in a building that used to be a post office.

Officials say, now that Sherman’s population is growing, the city needs additional resources and more space.

Sherman’s Community and Support Services Manager, Nate Strauch said, “We have just kind of run out of room for our city facilities at City Hall Downtown. So, one of the things the city has been looking at the past couple of months is kind of a needs assessment of figuring out what is going to get us down the road, what kind of facilities do we need here in Downtown, as well as elsewhere in the city.”

Officials said, if approved, city offices will temporarily move into the old Sherman Police Department building until construction is complete.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in a Sherman neighborhood early Tuesday morning that left...
Police investigating Sherman shooting
Chad Hughes, 34, was arrested and charged with evading arrest after he fled the scene of a...
Denison man charged with evading arrest after running from police
A man was shot and killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve.
Man shot, killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve
A Lindsay man died after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in Garvin County Monday.
Man ejected, killed in Garvin County crash
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Durant construction
Durant City Council gives an update on University Blvd Construction
James Phillips was charged with assault after four separate arrests
Grayson County man in jail on four cases of assault
Bruce Dawsey took his seat for the first time as Grayson County judge on Tuesday alongside new...
New Grayson County Commissioners hold first meeting of 2023, address plans for court
An old hotel in Ardmore is coming down after almost a year of having issues with break-ins, and...
Out with the old: Ardmore Code Enforcement shows rickety homes the door