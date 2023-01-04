Texoma Local
Construction begins Monday in Pushmataha County

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A new construction project is set to begin Monday that will affect Indian Highway.

According to the Pushmataha County District #3 Commissioners Office, Choctaw Nation funded the overlay of Indian Highway through a special grant and authorized Robinson Construction to begin work on Monday, Jan. 9.

The project is said to take approximately 30 days.

Indian Highway will be shut down to through traffic Monday-Friday during daylight hours.

Drivers are encouraged to make alternate travel arrangements.

