Court date set for Madill murder suspect

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A court date has been for a murder suspect who was arrested in July for the murder of a Madill man at his home.

The suspect, David Latham was arrested for first degree murder in the death of David Lee Easely Sr., who was found dead in his home on July 21st, 2022.

Latham and his fiance, Julie Kawazoe, were arrested at a gas station in Roanoke, Texas that same day.

Kawazoe was arrested for illegal use of Easley’s debit card.

Latham is set to appear in Oklahoma court on Feb. 21st.

