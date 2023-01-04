Denny’s is coming to Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - You might have noticed some construction on the corner of Highways 75 and 82 by the Chilis in Sherman and wondered what could possibly be going there.

Well according to city officials, a popular breakfast spot will be taking over in the near future.

Sherman’s Community and Support Services Manager, Nate Strauch said, “The old El Chico building is no more. Demolition has been underway there for several days now, and that will be turned into a Denny’s is the plan right now. We don’t really have a whole lot of details as to when they plan to start construction or anything, but it was important to the city to get the El Chico building gone because it had become a problem with vagrancies sneaking in to steal copper and things like that.”

Once demolition is done, officials say it’s up to the private entity as to when construction of the new Denny’s will start.

