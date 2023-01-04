Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Durant City Council gives an update on University Blvd Construction

Durant construction
Durant construction(KXII)
By Kayla Holt
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant City Council also met Tuesday to discuss the construction on University Blvd.

In a special meeting, council members voted and approved updated terms to Change Order #4, which was initially approved at a meeting held on November 28th.

Originally, the change order outlined terms to hold Schiralli Construction Corporation accountable.

Durant’s Public Information Officer, Rebecca Carroll said, “Within the changes approved this evening, there is an updated timeline because originally some of the deadlines set in Change Order #4 were December 7th, and of course, we’re passed that date. So, if Schiralli agrees to re-engage on this project, we expect to have a staffing schedule by January 16th, and they should be back on the job by the end of the month.”

As of now, the project is set to be completed for August 18th, if there are no major weather delays.

Schiralli has also agreed to a $2,000 per day penalty if milestones are not met on time.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in a Sherman neighborhood early Tuesday morning that left...
Police investigating Sherman shooting
Chad Hughes, 34, was arrested and charged with evading arrest after he fled the scene of a...
Denison man charged with evading arrest after running from police
A man was shot and killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve.
Man shot, killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve
A Lindsay man died after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in Garvin County Monday.
Man ejected, killed in Garvin County crash
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

City of Sherman wants a new City Hall building
Sherman City Council to consider building a new City Hall facility
James Phillips was charged with assault after four separate arrests
Grayson County man in jail on four cases of assault
Bruce Dawsey took his seat for the first time as Grayson County judge on Tuesday alongside new...
New Grayson County Commissioners hold first meeting of 2023, address plans for court
An old hotel in Ardmore is coming down after almost a year of having issues with break-ins, and...
Out with the old: Ardmore Code Enforcement shows rickety homes the door