Durant City Council gives an update on University Blvd Construction

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant City Council also met Tuesday to discuss the construction on University Blvd.

In a special meeting, council members voted and approved updated terms to Change Order #4, which was initially approved at a meeting held on November 28th.

Originally, the change order outlined terms to hold Schiralli Construction Corporation accountable.

Durant’s Public Information Officer, Rebecca Carroll said, “Within the changes approved this evening, there is an updated timeline because originally some of the deadlines set in Change Order #4 were December 7th, and of course, we’re passed that date. So, if Schiralli agrees to re-engage on this project, we expect to have a staffing schedule by January 16th, and they should be back on the job by the end of the month.”

As of now, the project is set to be completed for August 18th, if there are no major weather delays.

Schiralli has also agreed to a $2,000 per day penalty if milestones are not met on time.

