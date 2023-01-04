Texoma Local
Gainesville Police Department announces start of Citizen Police Academy

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Police Department announced Wednesday the start of the Citizens Police Academy.

According to a press release, the Citizen Police Academy is a ten week program designed to give the participants a working knowledge of the Gainesville Police Department. It consists of a series of interactive classes held once a week, on Tuesday evenings from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 pm. There is no cost to anyone who enrolls. A background check will also be conducted on each applicant.

The class begins on Feb. 14 and will be held at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Building, at 201 Santa Fe St.

Learn about:

  • Police patrol
  • Communications
  • Gang Awareness
  • C.S. I.
  • Texas Law
  • Firearms
  • Family Violence
  • Narcotics Investigation
  • Crime Prevention

You must be 18 years or older, have a good standing in the community, and either reside or work in Cooke County.

For applications, call (940) 668-4760, visit the front desk at the police department or download one here.

