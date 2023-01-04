Texoma Local
Grayson County man in jail on four cases of assault

James Phillips was charged with assault after four separate arrests
James Phillips was charged with assault after four separate arrests(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for assault.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, James Phillips was charged with assault in four separate arrests that occurred from Jan. 2020 to July 2021.

Authorities said Phillips assaulted a Denison police officer, another inmate, security officers at Texoma Medical Center and jail guards.

The DA’s office said all four sentences will run concurrent.

Phillips will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of five years.

