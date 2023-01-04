Mountain lion caught on camera in Latimer County

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A mountain lion was caught prowling through a man’s property via trail camera last week.

According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, landowner Josh Smith saw the mountain lion near one of his feeders in the middle of the night.

The sighting was the fifth mountain lion sighting in Oklahoma confirmed by ODWC in 2022.

You can help ODWC build its database of sightings for this exciting species by using their Mountain Lion Sighting Report Form here.

