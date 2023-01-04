Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

New Grayson County Commissioners hold first meeting of 2023, address plans for court

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Bruce Dawsey took his seat for the first time as Grayson County judge on Tuesday alongside new Commissioners Art Arthur and Matt Hardenburg.

“I’d like to say welcome to Grayson county commissioners court for 2023,” said Dawsey to the packed room.

The two new commissioners said they are eager to work on the roads.

“I’ve probably got a hundred miles of road right now that needs serious attention, and it’s just going to be prioritized and moved forward,” said Arthur.

“We had a pretty rough summer, kinda tore up a lot of the roads, so we’re going to have a lot of repairs to do,” Hardenburg.

Also, at the top of the agenda was the jail expansion.

“We’re going to have to get the jail issue straightened,” said Dawsey.

Commissioners appointed Art Arthur as a new member of the jail expansion team on Tuesday.

“It’s coming from all the top people in it that they can’t wait,” said Arthur. “I would like to think that we’re going to continue to move forward with the plan to move it out, but right now, we don’t have the time and by no means do we have the money.”

Both Arthur and Dawsey are not dismissing either solution yet: To expand the jail at its current location or build a new one, including a new justice center, elsewhere.

“It’s beyond repair with the current facility, but we also need to look and start making forward progress to address the removal and replacement of the jail,” said Dawsey.

But everyone seems to agree on one thing.

“The second highest priority through that process is building bonds with the other commissioners, getting to know each other a little bit better than what we’ve known just through the campaigns,” said Dawsey.

Tuesday put one meeting in the books, with many more to go.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in a Sherman neighborhood early Tuesday morning that left...
Police investigating Sherman shooting
Chad Hughes, 34, was arrested and charged with evading arrest after he fled the scene of a...
Denison man charged with evading arrest after running from police
A Lindsay man died after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in Garvin County Monday.
Man ejected, killed in Garvin County crash
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A man was shot and killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve.
Man shot, killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

James Phillips was charged with assault after four separate arrests
Grayson County man in jail on four cases of assault
An old hotel in Ardmore is coming down after almost a year of having issues with break-ins, and...
Out with the old: Ardmore Code Enforcement shows rickety homes the door
One Texoma family rang in the New Year in a big way Sunday.
Texoma Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Brandi Car, 40, was arrested and charged for her role in the fentanyl overdose death of another...
Healdton woman charged with manslaughter in a fentanyl overdose death