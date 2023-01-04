New Grayson County Commissioners hold first meeting of 2023, address plans for court

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Bruce Dawsey took his seat for the first time as Grayson County judge on Tuesday alongside new Commissioners Art Arthur and Matt Hardenburg.

“I’d like to say welcome to Grayson county commissioners court for 2023,” said Dawsey to the packed room.

The two new commissioners said they are eager to work on the roads.

“I’ve probably got a hundred miles of road right now that needs serious attention, and it’s just going to be prioritized and moved forward,” said Arthur.

“We had a pretty rough summer, kinda tore up a lot of the roads, so we’re going to have a lot of repairs to do,” Hardenburg.

Also, at the top of the agenda was the jail expansion.

“We’re going to have to get the jail issue straightened,” said Dawsey.

Commissioners appointed Art Arthur as a new member of the jail expansion team on Tuesday.

“It’s coming from all the top people in it that they can’t wait,” said Arthur. “I would like to think that we’re going to continue to move forward with the plan to move it out, but right now, we don’t have the time and by no means do we have the money.”

Both Arthur and Dawsey are not dismissing either solution yet: To expand the jail at its current location or build a new one, including a new justice center, elsewhere.

“It’s beyond repair with the current facility, but we also need to look and start making forward progress to address the removal and replacement of the jail,” said Dawsey.

But everyone seems to agree on one thing.

“The second highest priority through that process is building bonds with the other commissioners, getting to know each other a little bit better than what we’ve known just through the campaigns,” said Dawsey.

Tuesday put one meeting in the books, with many more to go.

