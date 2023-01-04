Oklahoma ENDUI initiative leads to eleven DUI arrests in Ardmore
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(KXII) - The City of Ardmore Police Department teamed up with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police as a part of the Oklahoma Board of Test for Alcohol and Drug Influence’s ENDUI initiative.
Teams worked several DUI checkpoints in Ardmore over New Year’s weekend.
In a Facebook post, the department said 16 arrests were made, including 11 for driving under the influence.
