Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Oklahoma ENDUI initiative leads to eleven DUI arrests in Ardmore

OHP has DUI checkpoints planned at several spots in Oklahoma to crack down on intoxicated...
OHP has DUI checkpoints planned at several spots in Oklahoma to crack down on intoxicated driving.(Kemper Ball)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - The City of Ardmore Police Department teamed up with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police as a part of the Oklahoma Board of Test for Alcohol and Drug Influence’s ENDUI initiative.

Teams worked several DUI checkpoints in Ardmore over New Year’s weekend.

In a Facebook post, the department said 16 arrests were made, including 11 for driving under the influence.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Anthony, 39, (left) and Ryan Edd, 38 were arrested Tuesday evening in connection with...
Two arrested in Sherman shooting
Brandi Car, 40, was arrested and charged for her role in the fentanyl overdose death of another...
Healdton woman charged with manslaughter in a fentanyl overdose death
A man was shot and killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve.
Man shot, killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve
James Phillips was charged with assault after four separate arrests
Grayson County man in jail on four cases of assault
Ada Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.
Man wanted by Ada Police

Latest News

Delbert Coffelt, 41, was arrested for allegedly beating a woman so badly that she had to be...
Woman in hospital after being beaten by Choctaw County man, police say
William Anthony, 39, (left) and Ryan Edd, 38 were arrested Tuesday evening in connection with...
Two arrested in Sherman shooting
City of Sherman wants a new City Hall building
Sherman City Council to consider building a new City Hall facility
Durant construction
Durant City Council gives an update on University Blvd Construction