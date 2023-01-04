Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

One person critically injured in Pontotoc County crash

One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Pontotoc County on Tuesday.
One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Pontotoc County on Tuesday.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Pontotoc County on Tuesday.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on State Highway 3, west of Ada.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Henry Nwajagu, 36, was driving eastbound of SH3, when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by Lauren Smeltz, 28.

OHP said Smeltz was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition with trunk internal, trunk external, head, arm and leg injuries.

Nwajagu was not hurt in the crash but three passengers in his car were taken to the hospital, all in stable condition.

The cause of the crash and the condition of both drivers is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Anthony, 39, (left) and Ryan Edd, 38 were arrested Tuesday evening in connection with...
Two arrested in Sherman shooting
Brandi Car, 40, was arrested and charged for her role in the fentanyl overdose death of another...
Healdton woman charged with manslaughter in a fentanyl overdose death
Jassmone Ashton shot and killed a man in Ada on New Year’s Eve.
Man shot, killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve
James Phillips was charged with assault after four separate arrests
Grayson County man in jail on four cases of assault
Ada Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.
Man wanted by Ada Police

Latest News

A new construction project is set to begin Monday that will affect Indian Highway.
Construction begins Monday in Pushmataha County
David Latham was arrested for first degree murder in the death of David Lee Easely Sr. Julie...
Court date set for Madill murder suspect
The Gainesville Police Department announced the start of the Citizens Police Academy.
Gainesville Police Department announces start of Citizen Police Academy
OHP has DUI checkpoints planned at several spots in Oklahoma to crack down on intoxicated...
Oklahoma ENDUI initiative leads to eleven DUI arrests in Ardmore