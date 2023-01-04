One person critically injured in Pontotoc County crash

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Pontotoc County on Tuesday.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on State Highway 3, west of Ada.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Henry Nwajagu, 36, was driving eastbound of SH3, when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by Lauren Smeltz, 28.

OHP said Smeltz was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition with trunk internal, trunk external, head, arm and leg injuries.

Nwajagu was not hurt in the crash but three passengers in his car were taken to the hospital, all in stable condition.

The cause of the crash and the condition of both drivers is under investigation.

