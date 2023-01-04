Out with the old: Ardmore Code Enforcement shows rickety homes the door

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An old hotel in Ardmore is coming down after almost a year of having issues with break-ins, and the city says the demolition will help neighborhood security.

“Unfortunately this time of year is more prone to fires and issues with the homeless and breaking into those homes,” code enforcement supervisor Roxie Arambula said. “And we want to make sure the entire neighborhood stays secure and taken care of, rather than people turning around and getting in those and causing safety concerns.”

Arambula said the owners of the old hotel off of 1-35 are tearing it down after it was condemned in March of 2022.

Arambula said the building has caused problems for the city over the past year, with workers having to come by multiple times a week to ask people to leave, and boarding up broken doors and windows.

Arambula said most of the time, buildings that are being torn down have been abandoned for a long time, and the city steps in when it starts to become a problem for the neighborhood.

“The criminal element can turn around and be an issue within those vacant properties,” Arambula said. “If they’re not staying properly secured and taken care of for it, then whether that’s just kids goofing around and finding a place to be destructive or whether or not you’re looking at drug abuse or alcohol abuse.. in addition to the electrical, the fires.”

Arambula said there’s a process in place which she says gives property owners plenty of time to fix the issues with buildings instead of tearing them down.

“We’re always willing to work with people,” Arambula said.”If you’ve run across a property that needs some work and you’re interested in wanting to purchase it and bring it up to code, come by our office. We’d be happy to talk to you and go through that entire process. These properties that are being demolished, these are worst-case scenarios.

