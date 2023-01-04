Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Paxton enters into $43 million settlement with JUUL

Attorney General Paxton has announced the entry of a $43.3 million dollar settlement against...
Attorney General Paxton has announced the entry of a $43.3 million dollar settlement against JUUL Labs in Texas state court.(KWCH)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KXII) - Attorney General Paxton has announced the entry of a $43.3 million dollar settlement against JUUL Labs in Texas state court.

The settlement is part of a $434.9 million resolution between JUUL Labs and 33 states and territories that resolves a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices Paxton said.

The investigation, initially launched in 2020, was led by Attorney General Paxton’s office, along with the attorneys general of Connecticut and Oregon, according to a press release. In addition to the monetary payment, the settlement requires JUUL to comply with injunctive terms that strictly limit its marketing and sales practices.

“This settlement makes important progress towards ensuring that JUUL is held accountable for its attempts to entice our young people with deceptive advertising,” said Paxton. “After a two-year investigation, it’s clear that JUUL violated the law, and I’m proud to say that my office has been helping lead the charge to ensure JUUL never takes advantage of young people again.”

The press release states the settlement includes strong marketing, sales and distribution restrictions, including a prohibition on marketing targeted at youth, limits on in-store displays and access, online sales limits, retail sales limits, age verification requirements on all sales, and a retail compliance check protocol. The settlement also includes provisions to protect settling states in the event of a future bankruptcy.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Anthony, 39, (left) and Ryan Edd, 38 were arrested Tuesday evening in connection with...
Two arrested in Sherman shooting
Brandi Car, 40, was arrested and charged for her role in the fentanyl overdose death of another...
Healdton woman charged with manslaughter in a fentanyl overdose death
Jassmone Ashton shot and killed a man in Ada on New Year’s Eve.
Man shot, killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve
James Phillips was charged with assault after four separate arrests
Grayson County man in jail on four cases of assault
Ada Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.
Man wanted by Ada Police

Latest News

Oklahoma entered settlement agreements with three major pharmacy chains and an opioid...
Oklahoma AG announces 4 new opioid settlements worth $226M
A mountain lion was caught prowling through a man’s property in Latimer County via trail camera...
Mountain lion caught on camera in Latimer County
Denny's coming to Sherman
Denny’s is coming to Sherman
A new construction project is set to begin Monday that will affect Indian Highway.
Construction begins Monday in Pushmataha County