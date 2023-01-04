Texoma Local
Woman in hospital after being beaten by Choctaw County man, police say

Delbert Coffelt, 41, was arrested for allegedly beating a woman so badly that she had to be care-flighted to a trauma center for her injuries.(Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Choctaw County man was arrested for allegedly beating a woman so badly that she had to be care-flighted to a trauma center for her injuries.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, on Dec. 28, 2022, Delbert O’Neal Coffelt, 41, kicked, punched and used a stick or other blunt object to beat Natasha Kinslow from head to toe in a shed on the corner of Bois D’Arc and Dodd St. in Grant.

Kinslow had injuries on her legs, arms, back, face and head, including bite marks. Hospital officials reported Kinslow suffered a collapsed lung during the assault.

Court documents state that Coffelt and Kinslow may have been in a dating relationship.

Coffelt is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and battery, and assault resulting in great bodily harm.

Coffelt’s bond is set at $50,000.

