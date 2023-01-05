AMBER Alert issued for Celina 17-year-old

CELINA, Texas (KXII) - The Celina Police Department is currently investigating and trying to locate a Celina, TX missing jevenile.

Alexis Marie Vidler, 17, was last scene on January 2nd.

Vidler has brown hair, hazel eyes, is 5′05″ and weight 138 pounds.

The Texas Department of Public Safety believe she is in a Black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with a Texas license plate with the license plate numbers being RYT5102.

She was last seen in the 2000 block of Tapadero Dr. in Celina, TX.

If you have information on the care of Vidler’s whereabouts you are asked to call the Celina Police Department.

