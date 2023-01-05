Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest draws attention to importance of CPR training

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Buffalo Bills fans, Bengal fans, and just about everyone in between are showing their support for Damar Hamlin after suffering cardiac arrest on the field.

“It’s jarring, and our thoughts go out to him and his family members,” said Dr. Sudhir Thotakura, an interventional cardiologist at Texoma Medical Center.

The chilling scene has also emphasized the importance of knowing life-saving training like CPR.

“Being skilled in CPR and having some basic skills to tend immediate care can be life-saving for a patient,” said Dr. Thotakura.

He said a cardiac arrest can happen anywhere.

“Sudden cardiac arrest is a very prevalent thing, especially in the United States as a whole,” said Dr. Thotakura. “It wouldn’t be uncommon to come across a situation where you are around someone that has had a cardiac arrest.”

He said how quickly someone responds with CPR is also critical.

“Immediate resuscitation can mean the difference between salvaging a patient, life, and death, and having a meaningful recovery longterm,” said Dr. Thotakura.

Defibrillators or AEDs, which can shock a patient’s heart back to life, are also important during cardiac arrests.

Whether you’re on the field or not, learning CPR and how to use an AED could save a life, which either wise could have been taken too soon.

The Texoma Medical Center offers a hands-only CPR class in February, fit for all ages.

You can register at ContactUs@thcs.org

