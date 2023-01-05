Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest draws attention to importance of CPR training

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Buffalo Bills fans, Bengal fans, and just about everyone in between are showing their support for Damar Hamlin after suffering cardiac arrest on the field.

“It’s jarring, and our thoughts go out to him and his family members,” said Dr. Sudhir Thotakura, an interventional cardiologist at Texoma Medical Center.

The chilling scene has also emphasized the importance of knowing life-saving training like CPR.

“Being skilled in CPR and having some basic skills to tend immediate care can be life-saving for a patient,” said Dr. Thotakura.

He said a cardiac arrest can happen anywhere.

“Sudden cardiac arrest is a very prevalent thing, especially in the United States as a whole,” said Dr. Thotakura. “It wouldn’t be uncommon to come across a situation where you are around someone that has had a cardiac arrest.”

He said how quickly someone responds with CPR is also critical.

“Immediate resuscitation can mean the difference between salvaging a patient, life, and death, and having a meaningful recovery longterm,” said Dr. Thotakura.

Defibrillators or AEDs, which can shock a patient’s heart back to life, are also important during cardiac arrests.

Whether you’re on the field or not, learning CPR and how to use an AED could save a life, which either wise could have been taken too soon.

The Texoma Medical Center offers a hands-only CPR class in February, fit for all ages.

You can register at ContactUs@thcs.org

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Anthony, 39, (left) and Ryan Edd, 38 were arrested Tuesday evening in connection with...
Two arrested in Sherman shooting
Brandi Car, 40, was arrested and charged for her role in the fentanyl overdose death of another...
Healdton woman charged with manslaughter in a fentanyl overdose death
Jassmone Ashton shot and killed a man in Ada on New Year’s Eve.
Man shot, killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve
James Phillips was charged with assault after four separate arrests
Grayson County man in jail on four cases of assault
Ada Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.
Man wanted by Ada Police

Latest News

Attorney General Paxton has announced the entry of a $43.3 million dollar settlement against...
Paxton enters into $43 million settlement with JUUL
Oklahoma entered settlement agreements with three major pharmacy chains and an opioid...
Oklahoma AG announces 4 new opioid settlements worth $226M
A mountain lion was caught prowling through a man’s property in Latimer County via trail camera...
Mountain lion caught on camera in Latimer County
Denny's coming to Sherman
Denny’s is coming to Sherman