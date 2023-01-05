Chilly Thursday Morning

Texoma Local
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST
Thanks to a northwesterly wind, Texoma is feeling extra frosty this morning with temperatures at or below freezing. Clear skies today will help warm up temperatures to the upper 50s, which is still above average for this time of year.

Friday the winds will speed up to 15 to 25 mph out of the south, which will increase temperatures to the 60s for highs. This will make for a warmer than usual January night, which in combination with Friday’s full moon, should make for an ideal evening. It’d be wise to step outside and enjoy Friday as a dry cold front moves through Texoma Saturday morning. This will make the rest of the weekend feel about average with highs in the 50s.

No rain chances in sight on the 7 day forecast.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

