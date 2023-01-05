Denison ISD students are spelling their way to the Grayson Co. bee

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison ISD students are spelling away as the district hosts their annual Scott Middle School and B. McDaniel Intermediate spelling bees.

Thursday, Scott Middle School students competed 12 rounds with Lelah McCrary on top by correctly spelling the championship word, “instilled.”

Fernanda Aguilar was the first runner up.

In the event McCrary is not able to participate, Aguilar would compete in her place.

Friday, 17 students from B. McDaniel Intermediate will have their turn to compete.

7th grade teacher, Christopher McClenny said, “there’s about 20 students from each school that are being pulled and we’re going to get down to our top speller and our runner up, we’re sending both of these top spellers to the Grayson County bee where they will technically compete against each other.”

The Grayson County spelling bee will be held on February 7, where Denison ISD will compete with around five other districts.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.