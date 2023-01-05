Texoma Local
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Human trafficking
Human trafficking(KXII)
By Kayla Holt
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Local law enforcement officials warn residents that the dangers of trafficking can be seen in many different ways and that anyone is susceptible to being trafficked.

Some of the most common forms of trafficking include, forced labor trafficking and sex trafficking.

Sgt. Brett Mullen from the Sherman Police Department said, in a lot of cases, people being trafficked know the person in charge and that there are ways to stay aware.

he explained, “So I think one of the most important things, especially for parents, is just tell your kids, your juveniles, your teenagers that this threat is out there, that this danger does exist. Just being aware that there are people out there that may wish to do them harm, not everyone is your friend. a lot of times education and awareness is the key to help prevent this sort of things.

Sgt. Mullen also said it’s important for parents to teach their kids about healthy relationships and creating boundaries to understand what is okay and what is not okay.

