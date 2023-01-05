Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police: 1 dead, 4 hurt in Baltimore shopping center shooting

Police tape is seen at the site of a shooting near Edmondson Westside High School, Wednesday,...
Police tape is seen at the site of a shooting near Edmondson Westside High School, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Baltimore. Police say five boys, believed to be high school students on their lunch break, were shot at a shopping center and one has died. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said two shooters opened fire, then fled behind the building.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Five teens, believed to be high school students on their lunch break, were shot Wednesday at a Baltimore shopping center, and one has died, the police commissioner said.

Officers called to Edmondson Village shopping center’s parking lot around 11:15 a.m. found the five male victims with gunshot wounds and they were taken to hospitals, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. One victim, a 16-year-old boy, died, police said. The other victims are two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds, police said. Their injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, Harrison said.

Police believe the five were students at nearby Edmondson Westside High School on their lunch break, Harrison said. They were in front of a Popeyes and Rita’s Italian Ice when two shooters opened fire, then fled, but police don’t have a description, Harrison said.

“We’re looking for witnesses,” Harrison said. “We are looking for anything that would tell us how this happened, why this happened and who’s responsible for it.”

Just before the shooting, an officer was patrolling the parking lot, considered a hot spot, and doubled back after hearing the call, Harrison said. The shooting sparked a lockdown at the school while police investigated, Baltimore City Public Schools tweeted. Classes were canceled at the school Thursday, officials said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Anthony, 39, (left) and Ryan Edd, 38 were arrested Tuesday evening in connection with...
Two arrested in Sherman shooting
Brandi Car, 40, was arrested and charged for her role in the fentanyl overdose death of another...
Healdton woman charged with manslaughter in a fentanyl overdose death
Jassmone Ashton shot and killed a man in Ada on New Year’s Eve.
Man shot, killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve
James Phillips was charged with assault after four separate arrests
Grayson County man in jail on four cases of assault
Ada Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.
Man wanted by Ada Police

Latest News

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Jill Biden to have lesion removed from above right eye
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
Attorney General Paxton has announced the entry of a $43.3 million dollar settlement against...
Paxton enters into $43 million settlement with JUUL
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) lies on the turf after making a tackle on Cincinnati...
Hamlin’s collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation