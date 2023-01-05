Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County.

According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Smeltz was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition with internal, external, head, arm and leg injuries.

Smeltz’s baby, a girl named Violet, was delivered by C-section and is in the NICU, according to the GoFundMe account.

The GoFundMe account has raised more than $40 thousand so far for Smeltz husband and daughter.

OHP said the crash where an Oklahoma City man crossed the center line on Highway 3, before hitting Smeltz’s car, is still under investigation.

To donate to the Smeltz’s GoFundMe account click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.