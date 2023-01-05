Texoma Local
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section

A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County
A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County(GoFundMe, Chris Meyer)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County.

According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Smeltz was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition with internal, external, head, arm and leg injuries.

Smeltz’s baby, a girl named Violet, was delivered by C-section and is in the NICU, according to the GoFundMe account.

The GoFundMe account has raised more than $40 thousand so far for Smeltz husband and daughter.

OHP said the crash where an Oklahoma City man crossed the center line on Highway 3, before hitting Smeltz’s car, is still under investigation.

To donate to the Smeltz’s GoFundMe account click here.

