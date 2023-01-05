Sherman family celebrates the birthday of murdered young mother

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A young mother from Sherman, Emily Rogers was murdered by her former boyfriend Nicholas Matzen.

She was filed as a missing person May 1 and four days later her body was found in an industrial park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Emily’s grandmother, Tina Harvey said, “it’s been hard on all of us.”

Family and friends gathered around the grave of Emily Rogers Wednesday evening.

“Today is special, cause today is Emily’s birthday, January the 4th,” said Harvey.

Her birthday was celebrated by loved ones who decorated the gravesite in Sherman where she was laid to rest last May.

White balloons with special handwritten messages were released into a clear evening sky.

“She’s not here so we can’t give her a party so this is the closest thing we can do for her, hopefully I think she’s looking down,” said Emily’s mother, Aimme Lyde Rogers.

Emily leaves behind her one-year-old daughter Katie.

“Katie’s doing great but unfortunately she’ll never remember her mother but she’ll never lack from love,” said Lyde Rogers.

Emily’s former boyfriend, Nicholas Matzen, 36 was charged with 1st degree reckless homicide and hiding a corpse.

“There was a court hearing this morning about the boyfriend and the next court date is February 17th and hopefully the trial will start then,” said Lyde Rogers.

While they wait for justice, family and friends are raising money for a headstone for Emily.

Harvey said, “we got a GoFundMe to try to get a headstone cause you see here, we don’t have anything for her except what little we can bring out.”

But most importantly, Emily’s family hopes her story brings awareness to domestic abuse.

“If you’re in a domestic violence relationship and you think it could go this far, please seek help, there are groups out there, there are people out there willing to help you, just speak up, don’t hide it, my daughter hid it, no one knew about it. No one can help you if they don’t know,” Lyde Rogers said.

Emily would have turned 24-years-old.

If you or someone you know is an abusive relationship, you can find the Grayson Crisis Hotline here and the national hotline crisis here.

To donate for a headstone for Emily, click here.

