Sherman Police experiencing 911 outage

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is experiencing another 911 outage Thursday.

On a social media post the department said they are working to get lines restored.

In the mean time, police said if you need police, fire, or ems, you can call the non-emergency number at 903-892-7290.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office also said their 911 services are being affected. People getting a busy signal are asked to call 903-813-4411.

**Attention** Sherman PD is experiencing another 911 outage. We are working with the phone company to get 911 calls... Posted by Sherman Police Department on Thursday, January 5, 2023

Currently 9-1-1 Services are being affected and callers are getting a busy signal. If you try to call 9-1-1 and get a... Posted by Grayson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.