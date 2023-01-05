Texoma Local
Sherman Police experiencing 911 outage

The Sherman Police Department is experiencing another 911 outage Thursday.
The Sherman Police Department is experiencing another 911 outage Thursday.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is experiencing another 911 outage Thursday.

On a social media post the department said they are working to get lines restored.

In the mean time, police said if you need police, fire, or ems, you can call the non-emergency number at 903-892-7290.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office also said their 911 services are being affected. People getting a busy signal are asked to call 903-813-4411.

