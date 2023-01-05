Texoma Local
Stephens County man charged with second-degree murder

A Stephens County man has been charged with second-degree murder after a New Year’s crash that left a man dead.(Stephens County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Stephens County man has been charged with second-degree murder after a New Year’s crash that left a man dead.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, the crash happened approximately .5 miles south of State Highway 7, just east of Velma.

Court documents state 19-year-year old Adrian Nathanial Vargas was driving with a suspended license when he crashed his Jeep into the back of a UTV.

The driver of the UTV, 79-year-old Harlen Gene Files was ejected during the crash. He was pronounced dead by Air-Evac Life Team.

According to court documents, Vargas admitted to troopers that he smoked marijuana before the crash.

Court records show, Vargas was also convicted in May of 2022 of driving under the influence of drugs.

