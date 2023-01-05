Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texoma 8th graders exploring their futures at SOSU’s career event

"Of course we hope college is their future but we also talk about many other career avenues for...
"Of course we hope college is their future but we also talk about many other career avenues for these students.”(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -SOSU hosted their 9th annual “It Starts Now” 8th Grade Career Discovery Day.

Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Teresa Golden said, “It brings in 8th graders to explore all careers, of course we hope college is their future but we also talk about many other career avenues for these students.”

Over 600 Texoma students attended Thursday’s event, “it’s mostly Oklahoma schools, a lot of the local schools like Durant and Calera, but there’s a whole range,” Dr. Golden said.

Dr. Golden said students even attended ‘Advice Sessions,’ “about interviews, do’s and don’ts, the reality of how much salary you need to support what you like to do.”

And she added that it’s important for 8th graders to receive these lessons before they reach high school.

“There’s a lot of research that says around 7th or 8th grade a lot of students have already kind of made up their mind what they wanna do and it’s a great time because they’ve got high school ahead of them to start taking chances and finding things out and maybe changing their minds,” Dr. Golden said.

Annabeth Sutherland from Bennington Public Schools aspires to be a veterinarian but is grateful to explore other career options, “because if vet doesn’t work out, then I’ll have to have a backup plan and it’s always good to have a backup plan.”

And while the students grabbed lunch they had a chance to hear from Oklahoma motivational speaker, Quinton Jones, “so I need you to understand what direction you going in.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Anthony, 39, (left) and Ryan Edd, 38 were arrested Tuesday evening in connection with...
Two arrested in Sherman shooting
Delbert Coffelt, 41, was arrested for allegedly beating a woman so badly that she had to be...
Woman in hospital after being beaten by Choctaw County man, police say
Denny's coming to Sherman
Denny’s is coming to Sherman
Brandi Car, 40, was arrested and charged for her role in the fentanyl overdose death of another...
Healdton woman charged with manslaughter in a fentanyl overdose death
A mountain lion was caught prowling through a man’s property in Latimer County via trail camera...
Mountain lion caught on camera in Latimer County

Latest News

The Grayson County spelling bee will be held on February 7, where Denison ISD will compete with...
Denison ISD students are spelling their way to the Grayson Co. bee
A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
The Sherman Police Department is experiencing another 911 outage Thursday.
Sherman Police experiencing 911 outage
Amber alert issued for missing 17 year-old Alexis Vidler of Celina, TX
Missing Celina teen found safe, Amber Alert cancelled