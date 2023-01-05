Texoma Local
Three injured in Bryan County crash

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash in Bryan County Wednesday afternoon.

Oklahoma troopers said it happened on US-70 and Leavenworth Trail just after 4 p.m.

According to troopers, a pickup northbound on Leavenworth ran a stop sign and was struck by an eastbound SUV on US-70.

The driver of the pickup, Saif Al Shaar, 36, of Allen, Tex., was taken to a Denton hospital admitted in stable condition. His passenger, Mohammad Alhammad, 37, of Ector, Tex., was taken to Texoma Medical Center admitted in stable condition.

The driver of the SUV, Edward Patterson, 82, of Durant, was flown to a Plano hospital admitted in stable condition.

Troopers said the condition of the driver of the pickup at the time of the crash remains under investigation.

