Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Dry Front Passes Saturday, Cooler For The Weekend

Breezy and rather chilly for Saturday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The first full moon of the New Year shines tonight; you’ll likely see it “in and out” through scattered cloud cover. It will remain quite gusty with winds in the 15 to 25 mph range and lows in the mid to upper 40s, that’s well above the normal low of 30 degrees for early January.

A dry cold front passes Saturday morning, there could be a few sprinkles but measurable rain is not expected. Northerly winds will keep temperatures generally in the 50s, and with partly to mostly cloudy skies and north winds of 20 mph, it will feel quite a bit cooler than it did on Friday. Sunday dawns clear with light winds, some frost is possible as lows fall to near freezing.

Warmer winds return next week, and I expect above-average temperatures with daily highs in the 60s through at least Wednesday. Longer-range models bring a significant cold front southward late week, suggesting next weekend will be somewhat colder.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
Three injured in Bryan County crash
Three injured in Bryan County crash
Amber alert issued for missing 17 year-old Alexis Vidler of Celina, TX
Missing Celina teen found safe, Amber Alert cancelled
Denny's coming to Sherman
Denny’s is coming to Sherman
A Stephens County man has been charged with second-degree murder after a New Year’s crash that...
Stephens County man charged with second-degree murder

Latest News

Morning Forecast - Friday, Jan. 6
Morning Forecast - Friday, Jan. 6
Morning Forecast - Thursday, Jan. 5
Morning Forecast - Thursday, Jan. 5
Full Morning Weather 1/4/2022
Full Morning Weather 1/04/2022
Full Morning Weather 1/3/2023
Full Morning Weather 1/3/2023