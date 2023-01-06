Dry Front Passes Saturday, Cooler For The Weekend

The first full moon of the New Year shines tonight; you’ll likely see it “in and out” through scattered cloud cover. It will remain quite gusty with winds in the 15 to 25 mph range and lows in the mid to upper 40s, that’s well above the normal low of 30 degrees for early January.

A dry cold front passes Saturday morning, there could be a few sprinkles but measurable rain is not expected. Northerly winds will keep temperatures generally in the 50s, and with partly to mostly cloudy skies and north winds of 20 mph, it will feel quite a bit cooler than it did on Friday. Sunday dawns clear with light winds, some frost is possible as lows fall to near freezing.

Warmer winds return next week, and I expect above-average temperatures with daily highs in the 60s through at least Wednesday. Longer-range models bring a significant cold front southward late week, suggesting next weekend will be somewhat colder.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

