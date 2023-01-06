Frustrations grow for some Howe residents as discolored water persists

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - Maci Hysmith is a mom of an 18-month-old and Howe resident who said she’s on week eight of her water looking discolored.

“Multiple times just have sat with her in the bath actually crying over it, and my husband is like, “what’s wrong?” said Hysmith. “And I’m like she’s literally in a yellow bath, and no one seems to think that there’s anything wrong with it.”

The city of Howe said it changed its water source from well to surface, and now water is flowing into homes in the opposite direction.

“What you have is scaling going on inside the pipes,” said City Administrator Jeff Stanley. “Everything that’s inside it, could be rust, build up, dirt, whatever it is coming off inside of the pipes and coming into your house.”

He said the city added flushing stations to help clear the water.

I asked him if it was safe to drink.

“It’s good fresh water,” said Stanley after taking a sip from the flushing station.

Reporter: “What about the ones that are still a little discolored that we’re getting emails about?”

The ones that are actually discolored, it’s safe,” said Stanley. “It just doesn’t look pleasant. By TCEQ standards, it’s safe to drink.”

But Hysmith isn’t sure she buys that.

“I don’t think that it can look that color for that long and be totally safe,” said Hysmith.

The city said it’s working to get everyone in Howe back to clear water as soon as possible.

“Just be patient with us,” said Stanley. “We’re doing everything that we can.”

In the meantime, Hysmith said if her water can’t be clear, she at least needs transparency from her city.

“All we want is to be communicated with,” said Hysmith. “What’s going on? What they’re doing? How long it’s going to take to be fixed? We’re literally sitting here eight weeks later with this still yellow water and nothing.”

The city of Howe is asking residents to keep flushing their water.

It added people with discolored water can call them at (903) 532-5571 because some residents may be eligible for reductions on their utility bills.

