High Fire Danger Friday

Due to strong southerly winds and warmer temperatures
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Strong southerly winds are picking up this morning in Texoma. It’s causing some parts of Texoma to have temperatures already in the 40s while others are still at or slightly above freezing. Those winds will pick up throughout the day and drive high temperatures into the 60s. Due to leftover drought conditions, the warmer temperatures and southerly winds gusting up to 20-30mph, we’re declaring Friday a Weather Aware day.

Despite the High Fire Danger, for most it will be a warmer (albeit windier) way to start the first Friday of January. The strong winds and warmer temperatures will last well into the evening with the overnight low only dipping into the 50s. Though Saturday morning around daybreak a dry cold front will pass through Texoma shifting the winds out of the north. That change will keep the weekend at more traditional winter temperatures with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Tonight is also the first full moon (January’s Wolf Moon) of the year. So be sure to step outside this evening to see it and enjoy the warmer temperatures.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

