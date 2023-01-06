Texoma Local
ODOT announces development of first Active Transportation Plan

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has announced the state’s first Active Transportation Plan (ATP).

According to a press release, the Oklahoma ATP will look at the needs of people who walk, bike, use wheelchairs and mobility scooters, pedal and electric scooters, electric bikes, skateboards, and more.

Community members can get involved by participating in the opinion survey at https://www.okatp.org/ through March 1, the press release states. The public may also get involved by participating in a series of virtual public workshops Jan. 23-26 by going to https://www.okatp.org/menu.

ODOT said the Oklahoma ATP will focus on how active transportation can be improved through better policies, planning, design, and partnerships with other state agencies and local communities.

“The public has asked for a plan focusing on active transportation options in Oklahoma for a long time,” ODOT Multimodal Division Manager Jared Schwennesen said. “We are excited about the possibilities a plan like this has and the benefits it can bring to all Oklahomans.”

Oklahomans are encouraged to get involved by participating in the online opinion survey and letting ODOT know how and why they are incorporating active transportation into their lives.

