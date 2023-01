DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Regional Airport may soon be home to a training event for soldiers.

According to a Facebook post, representatives from the Oklahoma National Guard visited the airport Thursday to consider making Eaker Field the location of a future training event.

Representatives from the Oklahoma National Guard visited the Durant Regional Airport today to consider making Eaker Field the location of a future training event for soldiers. Posted by Durant Regional Airport - Eaker Field on Thursday, January 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.