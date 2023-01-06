Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Special election and propositions on Oklahoma ballot next week

Tuesday is Election Day for some in The Sooner State for special elections and propositions.
Tuesday is Election Day for some in The Sooner State for special elections and propositions.(KMVT-NEWS)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Tuesday is Election Day for some in the Sooner State for special elections and propositions.

In Carter County, a $21.7 million school bond at Fox Public Schools would pay for a new elementary school with a cafeteria and safe room.

In Love County, voters will decide whether to annex Greenville Public Schools into the Marietta Public School District. If approved, the move would be effective June 30 of this year.

Also in Love County, a vote to renew the county’s penny sales tax. This existing sales tax provides funding for ambulance services, the senior center, fire protection, as well as the county’s ag extension and sheriff’s offices, among others.

Sheriff Andy Cumberledge says the tax is essential for continuation of these services, including the county’s volunteer fire departments.

If approved, the sales tax is renewed for five years.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10.

To find your polling place use the OK Voter Portal:

https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
Three injured in Bryan County crash
Three injured in Bryan County crash
Amber alert issued for missing 17 year-old Alexis Vidler of Celina, TX
Missing Celina teen found safe, Amber Alert cancelled
Denny's coming to Sherman
Denny’s is coming to Sherman
A Stephens County man has been charged with second-degree murder after a New Year’s crash that...
Stephens County man charged with second-degree murder

Latest News

All 9-1-1 service is restored, according to the telecommunications companies.
911 service restored in Grayson County
One resident said she's on week eight of her water coming out a yellow-brown color. The city...
Frustrations grow for some Howe residents as discolored water persists
The Durant Regional Airport may be home to a training event for soldiers.
Oklahoma National Guard considering Durant airport for training site
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has announced the state’s first Active Transportation...
ODOT announces development of first Active Transportation Plan