Special election and propositions on Oklahoma ballot next week

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Tuesday is Election Day for some in the Sooner State for special elections and propositions.

In Carter County, a $21.7 million school bond at Fox Public Schools would pay for a new elementary school with a cafeteria and safe room.

In Love County, voters will decide whether to annex Greenville Public Schools into the Marietta Public School District. If approved, the move would be effective June 30 of this year.

Also in Love County, a vote to renew the county’s penny sales tax. This existing sales tax provides funding for ambulance services, the senior center, fire protection, as well as the county’s ag extension and sheriff’s offices, among others.

Sheriff Andy Cumberledge says the tax is essential for continuation of these services, including the county’s volunteer fire departments.

If approved, the sales tax is renewed for five years.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10.

To find your polling place use the OK Voter Portal:

https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html

