Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Louisiana authorities say a 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered in a dog attack. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a child has died after being attacked by a dog.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 7-year-old girl was attacked by a pit bull Friday night while she was playing outside of a relative’s home.

Authorities said a relative attempted to intervene, but the dog continued to attack.

The girl was able to be taken to the hospital by died from the injuries sustained, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This is an awful, heartbreaking tragedy,” East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “My heart goes out to this family, and they will remain in my prayers.”

Authorities said Erick Lopez, 20, faces a charge of negligent homicide for failing to confine or restrain the dog and leaving it to roam the neighborhood.

According to arrest documents, no fence or other barrier was keeping the dog confined to the owner’s home.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the child killed but said its homicide team is continuing to investigate the incident with the dog in custody.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas prices in 2023
Gas prices in 2023, what to expect for your wallet
A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
A Stephens County man has been charged with second-degree murder after a New Year’s crash that...
Stephens County man charged with second-degree murder
Tuesday is Election Day for some in The Sooner State for special elections and propositions.
Special election and propositions on Oklahoma ballot next week
Laredo police say Minerva San Juanita Lopez has stolen fajita meat from several grocery stores.
Police: Woman wanted for stealing fajita meat from several grocery stores

Latest News

Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk...
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire said to falter
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
A Nebraska zoo announced its cheetah cubs received their first medical examination.
Zoo shares photos of cheetah cubs receiving their first medical examination
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote