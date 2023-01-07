Durant Police Dept. filling positions thru bi-weekly open testing

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The Durant Police Department is looking for candidates to join their team.

Detective Brandon Mitchell said, “right now we’re actively recruiting for several positions that we’ve had through either retirement or people leaving.”

To become an officer, you’ll need to meet these requirements: “you got to be 21 to be a police officer in the State of Oklahoma, you got to be able to pass a background, have good character and morals, is some of the things we’re looking for,” said Det. Mitchell.

You’ll also need to pass a timed obstacle course, “which requires you to be somewhat physical fit,” Det. Mitchell said.

The course is roughly 800 yards, with obstacles such as pulling a 180 pound dummy, pushing a patrol vehicle, and jumping through mock windows.

Det. Mitchell said, “we’re testing every two weeks until we can have all of our positions that we’re hiring fulfilled.”

Once you get through the background check and open testing you’ll move on to the next step, “a written test and then an interview process.”

If you think you’ve got what it takes, Durant PD will be posting the next open testing on their Facebook page, “we post everything on there of dates and times,” said Det. Mitchell.

