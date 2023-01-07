Gas prices in 2023, what to expect for your wallet

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As the holiday season comes to an end and we enter the new year, experts say expect price changes at the gas pump.

Brad Douglass, of Douglass Distributing said, “What we’re seeing is a lot of volatility in the market place right now. Prices going up and down, just depending on what the world news is.”

In 2022, inflation resulted in higher gas prices in the summer, but in 2023, residents appear to be hopeful for the future of their wallets, as prices seem to be rather steady.

Denison resident, Hubert Lykins said, “Well when it was four dollars a gallon, I was spending $100, but now it’s back down to $50 or $60. So that’s definitely an improvement.”

However, according to Daniel Armbruster, of AAA Texas, varying factors have made gas prices increase in recent weeks.

He explained, “Here in Texas and across the country, we had busy year end holiday travel, millions of people took to the roadways, and of course that put an increase in pressure on demand for gasoline. At the same time, you also had winter storms, which caused issues with fuel deliveries in parts of the country.”

According to AAA, Texas is seeing some of the lowest gas prices in comparison to other states across the nation.

Armbruster said, “Now one thing that’s kind of kept prices from going up further, is that crude oil prices have been relatively remaining lower, especially much lower than where they were, say, last summer right. So West Texas Intermediate staying under 80 dollars a barrel, that has occurred for a few reasons. One of the top reasons, China.”

Experts said since China’s re-opening after Covid, Coronavirus cases have spiked, therefore lowering the demand for crude oil.

Armbruster said, “So we’ve seen a little fluctuation and likely that is what we’ll continue to see, although we are seeing prices come down in Sherman, and certainly in other areas around the state, that’s a sign that at least some of the increases we’ve seen as of late are slowing down, or may reverse course a little bit.”

