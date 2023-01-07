Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Hamlin’s recovery continues, still in critical condition

The hospital treating NFL Star Damar Hamlin is releasing new details about his condition. (CNN, TWITTER, UC HEALTH, CHIEFS, WXIX, WKBW, JOE DANNEMAN, WLWT, WKRC
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.

In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.

The 24-year-old also made a brief live videoconference appearance Friday for his teammates, making several hand signs and saying, “Love you boys.”

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and his heart stopped on Monday night after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals. The game was initially suspended before officially being canceled later in the week.

The Bills are planning to pay tribute to Hamlin and the first-responders and medical staff who treated the player when they close the season Sunday by hosting the New England Patriots.

The NFL also will show support for Hamlin during all Week 18 games, which start Saturday afternoon, including a pregame moment of support, painting Hamlin’s No. 3 on the 30-yard line and pregame shirts with “Love for Damar 3.” The Bills will also wear “3″ jersey patches.

On Saturday, the Steelers paid tribute to Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, by delivering toys, books and teaching supplies to Kelly & Nina’s Daycare, where the player hosts an annual toy drive. Fans, players and team owners have also made donations to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, which has raised just more than $8.2 million by Saturday afternoon.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas prices in 2023
Gas prices in 2023, what to expect for your wallet
A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
Tuesday is Election Day for some in The Sooner State for special elections and propositions.
Special election and propositions on Oklahoma ballot next week
A Stephens County man has been charged with second-degree murder after a New Year’s crash that...
Stephens County man charged with second-degree murder
Laredo police say Minerva San Juanita Lopez has stolen fajita meat from several grocery stores.
Police: Woman wanted for stealing fajita meat from several grocery stores

Latest News

A message in a bottle returns to the owner 37 years later.
Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later
Police say Gage Kauffman was booked on two counts of manslaughter, two counts of aggravated...
Man accused of driving 107 mph in crash that killed grandfather, grandson
Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk...
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire said to falter
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack