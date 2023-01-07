Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Lone Grove Softball trio signs to play at next level

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - The Lady Longhorns softball program is sending three seniors to the next level after a massive signing day.

These three have played in three state title games, while winning back-to-back championships over the past two seasons to prepare them for their collegiate careers.

Jordan Ramsay signs her letter to play at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

Ramsay said, “It feels great, it’s been a dream for a long time and it’s something I didn’t always know I could do. But to know that I’m doing it and that’s what I’m going to do in my future, and it feels great.”

Lexi Meadows stays local, signing her letter to play over at Murray State with the Aggies.

Meadows said, “It means a lot, it’s been a big goal of mine since I was little to go play at the next level. So, it’s good to have that accomplishment.”

Finishing things off was Emma Wilson who is headed to Southern Nazarene to pitch next season for the Crimson Storm.

Wilson said, “The moment I went on a visit, I fell in love with the campus and Coach Wallace just felt like family when I met her.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
Three injured in Bryan County crash
Three injured in Bryan County crash
Amber alert issued for missing 17 year-old Alexis Vidler of Celina, TX
Missing Celina teen found safe, Amber Alert cancelled
Denny's coming to Sherman
Denny’s is coming to Sherman
A Stephens County man has been charged with second-degree murder after a New Year’s crash that...
Stephens County man charged with second-degree murder

Latest News

Boswell-Tushka Boys Hoops
Tushka-Boswell Boys Hoops Highlights
Tishomingo-Tushka Girls Hoops
Tushka-Tishomingo Girls Hoops Highlights
Silo-Kingston Boys Hoops Highlights
Silo-Kingston Boys Hoops Highlights
Latta-Dale Boys Hoops
Latta-Dale Boys Hoops Highlights