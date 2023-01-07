Lone Grove Softball trio signs to play at next level

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - The Lady Longhorns softball program is sending three seniors to the next level after a massive signing day.

These three have played in three state title games, while winning back-to-back championships over the past two seasons to prepare them for their collegiate careers.

Jordan Ramsay signs her letter to play at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

Ramsay said, “It feels great, it’s been a dream for a long time and it’s something I didn’t always know I could do. But to know that I’m doing it and that’s what I’m going to do in my future, and it feels great.”

Lexi Meadows stays local, signing her letter to play over at Murray State with the Aggies.

Meadows said, “It means a lot, it’s been a big goal of mine since I was little to go play at the next level. So, it’s good to have that accomplishment.”

Finishing things off was Emma Wilson who is headed to Southern Nazarene to pitch next season for the Crimson Storm.

Wilson said, “The moment I went on a visit, I fell in love with the campus and Coach Wallace just felt like family when I met her.”

