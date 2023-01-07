Texoma Local
Van Alstyne’s plea for a one-way travel system on Hwy 75 service roads

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The City of Van Alstyne is looking into changing its Highway 75 service roads from a two-way traffic system to a one-way travel system sooner rather than later.

The roads are scheduled to change to go one-way in 2025, when Highway 75 expands, but City Manager, Lane Jones said that may not be quick enough.

He’s asking for residents to come to a public hearing Tuesday, January 10th, to provide feedback on what they think the city should do, and to address any concerns they may have.

Jones said, “Because of the number of accidents we have experienced recently on our frontage roads, we will be requesting, if City Council decides to vote a resolution endorsing the change to one way, we’ll give that to TxDOT in hopes that they’ll make that change sooner than 2025.”

The meeting on Tuesday starts at 6:30 in the evening and will be held at Grayson College South Campus.

