Ardmore family searching for pet macaw

An Ardmore family is searching for their beloved bird, Lola.
An Ardmore family is searching for their beloved bird, Lola.(Donna and Gerald Bell)
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 31 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore family is searching for their beloved bird.

Last Sunday a red Camelot Macaw went missing after a hawk attack in Ardmore.

Her owners said she was attacked and chased off eastward from North Kings Road, and they haven’t seen her since.

They said she knows the area very well but might be scared or confused.

She’s mostly red, with some blue and green.

Her owners said she can bite down hard.

They ask that anyone who spots her calls them at 580-224-1357 or 580-224-7045.

