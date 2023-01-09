Bryan County man in jail for threatening law enforcement; police say

BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County man is in jail after authorities said he threatened to kill officers, then said he had a bomb in his house.

In a Facebook post, the Bokchito Police Department said they received a call about a disturbance in the 200 block of West Norman St.

A woman said her neighbor 61-year-old Sidney Hawks was yelling obscenities at her and her children, and threw a can at her.

When police arrived on scene, Hawks began yelling at the officer, threatening to shoot and kill the officer if he approached him.

Police said Hawks ran in and out of his house multiple times, consistently threatening officers.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office and Choctaw Nation Tribal Police responded to assist.

Hawks finally came out of the residence and was taken into custody, but while being arrested, he stated that there was a bomb on a timer inside the house.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad was contacted and responded to the residence. The Bomb Squad determined that there was no bomb inside or around the residence.

Hawks was booked into the Bryan County Jail for attempting to commit an act of violence and threat to use an explosive device to damage persons or property.

