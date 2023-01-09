Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Bryan County man in jail for threatening law enforcement; police say

Sidney Hawks, 61, is in jail after authorities said he threatened to kill officers, then said...
Sidney Hawks, 61, is in jail after authorities said he threatened to kill officers, then said he had a bomb in his house(Bokchito Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County man is in jail after authorities said he threatened to kill officers, then said he had a bomb in his house.

In a Facebook post, the Bokchito Police Department said they received a call about a disturbance in the 200 block of West Norman St.

A woman said her neighbor 61-year-old Sidney Hawks was yelling obscenities at her and her children, and threw a can at her.

When police arrived on scene, Hawks began yelling at the officer, threatening to shoot and kill the officer if he approached him.

Police said Hawks ran in and out of his house multiple times, consistently threatening officers.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office and Choctaw Nation Tribal Police responded to assist.

Hawks finally came out of the residence and was taken into custody, but while being arrested, he stated that there was a bomb on a timer inside the house.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad was contacted and responded to the residence. The Bomb Squad determined that there was no bomb inside or around the residence.

Hawks was booked into the Bryan County Jail for attempting to commit an act of violence and threat to use an explosive device to damage persons or property.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin White (left) and Hennessey Thomas were in a rollover crash Monday morning that killed...
USM football player dead after crash sends vehicle rolling downhill
Crews work large fire at an apartment complex in Downtown Sherman Monday afternoon
Crews battle large fire at Sherman apartment complex
A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
Daniel Everett is in jail after hitting a deputy while attempting to flee scene of traffic stop
Marshall County deputy hit by suspect attempting to flee scene of traffic stop
Tuesday is Election Day for some in The Sooner State for special elections and propositions.
Special election and propositions on Oklahoma ballot this week

Latest News

Crews work large fire at an apartment complex in Downtown Sherman Monday afternoon
Crews battle large fire at Sherman apartment complex
Daniel Everett is in jail after hitting a deputy while attempting to flee scene of traffic stop
Marshall County deputy hit by suspect attempting to flee scene of traffic stop
Paris Police investigate a crash that left one person dead Friday morning
Paris Police investigate crash that left one dead
Justin White (left) and Hennessey Thomas were in a rollover crash Monday morning that killed...
USM football player dead after crash sends vehicle rolling downhill