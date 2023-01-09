Crews battle large fire at Sherman apartment complex

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Crews are working a large fire at an apartment complex in Downtown Sherman Monday afternoon.

The call went out around 1:30 p.m. of a fire at the Southgate Apartments in the 900 block of South Travis Street.

A News 12 crew at the scene reports multiple units fully engulfed with smoke and flames.

A city official tells News 12 the building has been unoccupied for several months.

We have a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

