Crews battle large fire at Sherman apartment complex

Crews work large fire at an apartment complex in Downtown Sherman Monday afternoon
Crews work large fire at an apartment complex in Downtown Sherman Monday afternoon(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Crews are working a large fire at an apartment complex in Downtown Sherman Monday afternoon.

The call went out around 1:30 p.m. of a fire at the Southgate Apartments in the 900 block of South Travis Street.

A News 12 crew at the scene reports multiple units fully engulfed with smoke and flames.

A city official tells News 12 the building has been unoccupied for several months.

We have a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

