Marshall County deputy hit by suspect attempting to flee scene of traffic stop

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man is in jail after hitting a deputy vehicle with his own vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped Daniel Everett, and while setting up a roadblock, Everett rammed into the deputies vehicle, causing injury to the deputy, and fled the scene.

Deputies were able to locate Everett in a house and his car hidden in the woods.

Police said another male was arrested at the scene.

The deputy has a hurt arm, but will recover quickly, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

