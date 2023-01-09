Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Mom arrested after 4-year-old’s death from fentanyl, authorities say

A woman is in custody after a child dies from an overdose
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A Nebraska mother is in custody after authorities say her 4-year-old son died of a fentanyl overdose last year.

According to a court affidavit, Paris Hunt called medics to her home in March 2022, where they found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive. The child was taken to the hospital, where he later died, WOWT reports.

In an interview, Hunt allegedly told authorities her son may have gotten into a pill bottle. She allegedly said the bottle contained a half of what she thought was Percocet.

Authorities found in an analysis of the pill bottle that the pill was counterfeit and made with fentanyl.

Hunt is charged with negligent child abuse resulting in death. She is in the Douglas County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
Tuesday is Election Day for some in The Sooner State for special elections and propositions.
Special election and propositions on Oklahoma ballot next week
Gas prices in 2023
Gas prices in 2023, what to expect for your wallet
Van Alstyne's plea for a one-way travel system
Van Alstyne’s plea for a one-way travel system on Hwy 75 service roads
If you think you’ve got what it takes, Durant PD will be posting the next open testing on their...
Durant Police Dept. filling positions thru bi-weekly open testing

Latest News

New guidelines suggest children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early...
New guidance: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids
The president's visit to El Paso, Texas, came as Republicans try to blame him for the record...
Biden makes border visit ahead of summit in Mexico
The restaurant's management snapped a photo of the suspect, later identified by police as...
Man accused of throwing beer on 5-month-old baby while drunk
The baby's mother says the suspect threw the beer after he was escorted out of a restaurant.
Mom says drunken man threw beer on her 5-month-old daughter