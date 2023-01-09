Texoma Local
One dead after crash sends vehicle rolling downhill

One person is dead after a crash that sent their vehicle rolling downhill, trapping the driver and his passenger.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - One person is dead after a crash that sent their vehicle rolling downhill, trapping the driver and his passenger.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, around 3 a.m. on Monday, Justin White, 25, was driving northbound on I-35 near Davis, with passenger Hennessey Thomas, 24, when the car veered off the road and hit the State Highway 7 bridge.

Troopers said upon impact, the vehicle rolled downhill an unknown number of times, hit sand barrels and came to rest on the driver’s side.

White and Thomas were pinned for about 30 minutes and freed by the Davis Fire Department, according to OHP.

White was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead by medical personnel due to massive injuries sustained in the crash.

Thomas was flown to OU Medical Center, and admitted in critical condition with trunk, arm and leg injuries.

The condition of the driver and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Troopers said both White and Thomas were wearing their seatbelts.

