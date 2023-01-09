Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.(Debra Worley)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Oscar Mayer is now recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile.

The company is searching for outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure to be the next “hot doggers.”

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.

The drivers also document their journeys on social media.

Aspiring hot doggers can apply online before Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
Tuesday is Election Day for some in The Sooner State for special elections and propositions.
Special election and propositions on Oklahoma ballot this week
Gas prices in 2023
Gas prices in 2023, what to expect for your wallet
Van Alstyne's plea for a one-way travel system
Van Alstyne’s plea for a one-way travel system on Hwy 75 service roads
If you think you’ve got what it takes, Durant PD will be posting the next open testing on their...
Durant Police Dept. filling positions thru bi-weekly open testing

Latest News

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the steps after their wedding at St. George's...
Prince Harry accuses royals of complicity in Meghan’s pain
Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an...
Bills’ Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders
McDonald’s Corp. was also charged by the SEC for the incident.
SEC charges former McDonald’s CEO Easterbrook
Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian...
Ukraine school spurns Russian claim of troops killed there
A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is seen...
Feds review Musk tweet about disabling driver monitoring in Teslas