Paris Police investigate crash that left one dead

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Paris Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Friday morning.

According to a press release, Paris Police responded to a fatality accident at 12:52 a.m. on Friday in the 3400 block of FM 79.

Police said a car left the roadway travelling northwest and hit a tree.

The driver was killed in the crash, according to police.

The crash is under investigation.

