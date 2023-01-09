Paris Police investigate crash that left one dead
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Paris Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Friday morning.
According to a press release, Paris Police responded to a fatality accident at 12:52 a.m. on Friday in the 3400 block of FM 79.
Police said a car left the roadway travelling northwest and hit a tree.
The driver was killed in the crash, according to police.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.