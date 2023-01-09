Texoma Local
Windy The Next Three Days...

Unseasonably warm gusts Tue-Wed are followed by chilly winds on Thursday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST
Texoma could certainly use some precipitation, we’ve seen very little moisture since mid-December, almost a month ago. However, the outlook is bleak in that regard.

Tuesday morning dawns clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s and increasing winds; expect a sunny, windy, and unseasonably warm Tuesday afternoon with near-record warmth. Gusty southwesterly winds of around 30 mph couple with the warm, dry air to create high fire danger. Wednesday will be similar, although some scattered clouds could keep highs a degree or two cooler than Tuesday. Winds will be similar or perhaps a little higher on Wednesday compared to Tuesday.

A moderately strong cold front passes late Wednesday or early Thursday with a stout north wind in the morning and continued moderate breezes through the day. There’s a small chance of rain right along the front east of Highway 75, about 20%, anything that falls is expected to be light.

We’ll have a couple of nights with temperatures near freezing on Friday and Saturday morning followed by unseasonably warm weather returning Sunday and well into next week. Unfortunately, significant precipitation is not in the outlook and fire danger increases with each warm and windy day. Please be careful with cigarettes, sparks, or any open flame outdoors to prevent wildfires!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

